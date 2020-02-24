Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,634 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,565,000 after buying an additional 158,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.