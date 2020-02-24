WESFARMERS LTD/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WESFARMERS LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $15.28 on Monday. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

