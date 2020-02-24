Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NYSE WLK traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $58.73. 27,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

