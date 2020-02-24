Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

