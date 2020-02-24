WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $97,569.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and EXX. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $21.27 million and $97,569.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 182.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank, EXX, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

