WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.