Wild Beast Block Price Down 17.8% This Week (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $3,742.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00777009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

