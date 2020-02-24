William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Icon stock opened at $170.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. Icon has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,360,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

