William Blair Comments on Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

VIVO stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $338.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $5,013,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $2,301,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $2,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

