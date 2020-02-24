William Blair Comments on SP Plus Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SP. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $38.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $940.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after buying an additional 85,014 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

