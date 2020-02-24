William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for The Hackett Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.10 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $521.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 962.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 773.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

