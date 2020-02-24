William Thomas Holland Sells 105,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total value of C$2,646,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,302,856.15.

TSE:CIX traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.72. 495,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,963. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$17.71 and a 52-week high of C$25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

CIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

