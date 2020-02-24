Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 1,184 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Diageo by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 622,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

