Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 1,667 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.8% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,041. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

