Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 2,073 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,689,000 after buying an additional 107,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 112,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

