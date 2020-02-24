Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 2,403 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,090 shares of company stock worth $16,418,383. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $74.42. 5,373,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

