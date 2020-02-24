Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 447 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.70. 1,385,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.10. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $335.53 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,042. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

