Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 4,938 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $4.38 on Monday, reaching $152.55. 3,635,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,606. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

