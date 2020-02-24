Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 939 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.62. 2,261,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.73. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

