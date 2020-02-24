Willingdon Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.0% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 828.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.86 on Monday, hitting $201.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

