Willingdon Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for 1.1% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,933. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.67.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

