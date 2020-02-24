Willingdon Wealth Management Buys 962 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 120,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,330,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.70. 5,345,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

