Willingdon Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Willingdon Wealth Management reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,062 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,505. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.