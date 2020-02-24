Willingdon Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,082. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.