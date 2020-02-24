Willingdon Wealth Management Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 281,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,971,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $10.02 on Monday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,211,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day moving average is $185.56. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

