Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.20 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Willingdon Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,727.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,828. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.