Willingdon Wealth Management Has $3.68 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,314. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.69 and its 200-day moving average is $268.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

