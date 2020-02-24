Willingdon Wealth Management Has $5.26 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,076,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,189. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

