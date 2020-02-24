Willingdon Wealth Management Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.67. 36,020,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,916,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.