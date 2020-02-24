Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,029,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,410. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,785 shares of company stock worth $15,030,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

