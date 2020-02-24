Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 999,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

