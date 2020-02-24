Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,966,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $8.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 737.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.76.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

