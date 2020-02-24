Willingdon Wealth Management Invests $2.28 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.36 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,213 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

