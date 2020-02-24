Willingdon Wealth Management Invests $9.14 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,143,000. Public Storage accounts for about 1.9% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.47. 1,636,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $199.59 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

