Willingdon Wealth Management Purchases 1,164 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

