Willingdon Wealth Management Purchases 3,495 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

