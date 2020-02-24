Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 1.8% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,903. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

