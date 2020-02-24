Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. 3,897,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

