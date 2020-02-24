Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.5% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 196,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 168,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. 14,412,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

