Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 1,006 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.39. 83,926,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,326,689. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $169.27 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

