Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 1,628 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willingdon Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

