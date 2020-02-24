Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 3,937 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Willingdon Wealth Management lessened its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,899,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,129. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.