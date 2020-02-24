Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 9,498 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 548,234 shares of company stock valued at $73,120,570 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $4.27 on Monday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

