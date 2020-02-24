Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.55 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.13.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

