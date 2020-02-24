WillScot (WSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect WillScot to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WSC stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

