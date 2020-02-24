Winding Tree (LIF) Price Up 73.1% Over Last Week

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC on major exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $3.97 million and $12,318.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 73.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02838128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00139398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,559,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.