WINk Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. WINk has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded down 7% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001010 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.