Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 679,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $29.81. 15,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

