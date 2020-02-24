World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Lowered to at Citigroup

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

WWE traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 2,261,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,189. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

