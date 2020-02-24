WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after buying an additional 82,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.